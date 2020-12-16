Posted: Dec 16, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Each year, Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) seeks to recognize a select few individuals for their courage, achievement and commitment to the vision and mission of OKWU.

On Wednesday, OKWU announced this year’s alumni awards, which include Alumnus of the Year, the Outstanding Service Award, the Hall of Faith Award, and the OKWU Achievement Award.

Receiving the Alumnus of the Year recognition was Dr. Lyle Olson. OKWU presented Errol Hada with the Outstanding Service Award. The Hall Faith Award went to Fred and Carol Cromer. Lastly, the OKWU Achievement Award went to Charlane Blomberg.

To read more about the awards and this year's recipients, click here.