Posted: Dec 16, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting new COVID-19 deaths in Washington County and Nowata County on Wednesday. Both are males older than 65 years old according to the report. Washington County has incurred 51 deaths due to COVID-19 and Nowata County is at six deaths from COVID-19.

Washington County is currently reporting 307 active cases, staying constant with Tuesday’s report. Osage County is listing 285 active cases showing no change since the last report. Nowata County remains at 74 active cases for the second straight day.

Statewide 3,238 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 42 new deaths were reported in Oklahoma today. There are currently 1,717 Oklahomans in the hospital due to COVID-19.

