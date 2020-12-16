Posted: Dec 16, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum will be holding a virtual opening for its latest exhibit, “Creativity 2020: Works from the Community” this Friday at 7 p.m.

The intention of the exhibit is to provide a space for individuals to share the creative art that they have been working on since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Speakers for Friday’s program include artists who have been involved in a discussion about the healing potential of an artistic process. Presenters include Wendy Ponca, Anita Fields, Dante Bliss-Grayson and Dr. Moira RedCorn.

The virtual exhibit can be viewed at osagenationcreativity.com. You may also view their work in person at the Osage Nation Museum in Pawhuska by purchasing a free, timed ticket at the website listed above. The exhibit will run through February 12th 2021.