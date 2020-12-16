Posted: Dec 16, 2020 8:24 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2020 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

There is one committee seat and three board seats open in the City of Bartlesville that are citizen driven.

According to Bartlesville's City Beat, the City currently has the following committee and board openings:

One opening on the Construction and Fire Code Appeals Board

One opening on the Park Board

One opening on the Sewer System Improvements Oversight Committee

One opening on the White Rose Cemetery Board

All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply. Board applications can be found online and in the city manager's office, located on the second floor of City Hall, which can be found at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. Applications are kept on file for two years.

For more information, visit the City's website, cityofbartlesville.org.