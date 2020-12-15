Posted: Dec 15, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic damaging the State of Oklahoma in various ways, Pawhuska Public Schools is doing better than they were last year, as they have increased their revenue by $100,000 from a year ago. Superintendent David Cash continues to expect the State of Oklahoma to lay out some budget cuts in the spring semester. Here, Cash gives some details as to what that may look like.

Cash says that for right now, the Pawhuska School District is in good shape heading into this shortfall that will likely start in the coming months.

Cash says state aid is what will be cut from the budget.