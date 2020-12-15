Posted: Dec 15, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Public Works Authority (CPWA) received approval on Tuesday for a $99,500 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the CPWA's wastewater infrastructure.

Cole Perryman with OWRB said the CPWA will use the funds to upgrade the system's south lift station to include the installation of all new pumps, pump rails, control panel, flow meter, and generator. He said the estimated cost of the project is $104,210 which will be funded by the requested OWRB REAP Grant of $99,500 and local funds of $4,710.

According to Perryman, the grant is calculated to save the CPWA's customers $179,100 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $4.8 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.

OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham said they're grateful to State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representative Judd Strom for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma. Sen. Daniels is a Republican from Bartlesville and Rep. Strom is a Republican from Copan.