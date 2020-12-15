Posted: Dec 15, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Tyler Vaclaw from his seat representing District 5, which covers parts of the Hoover Elementary and Ranch Heights Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board from 2008 to 2011, including his work as Clerk of the Board in 2010 and 2011, and his return to service in 2015.

In December 2020, Mr. Vaclaw announced his intention to resign since his family would be moving out of District 5. At a school board meeting on Monday, he shared his appreciation to the other board members, administrators, teachers, and community for the opportunity to serve on a board with a successful working relationship where all opinions are heard. Superintendent McCauley thanked Mr. Vaclaw for his “servant’s heart” and for his contributions to the district and to Bartlesville.

Pictured is Supertintendent Chuck McCauley, Bartlesville School Board President Scott Bilger, Board Clerk Andrea Nightingale, and board members Randy Herren, Kevin Sitton, and Suzy Keirsey recognizing Tyler Vaclaw (third from left) for his service.

Pursuant to Board policy BBA, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment as follows:

Those candidates who are interested in filling the vacated seat can send a letter of interest and resume to School Board President Scott Bilger at 1100 South Jennings, Bartlesville, OK 74003. The deadline for receiving the letter of interest and resume is January 6, 2021.

The Board will consider applicants for possible appointment to fill the District 5 seat until the succeeding election in 2022.

Each term on the Board is four years. A person appointed to fill such vacancies in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election, at which time the office which they hold shall be placed on the ballot for the balance of the unexpired term. Vacancies filled by appointment following the delivery of the resolution calling for regular elections to the secretary of the county election board shall be filled until the regular elections the following year. Persons elected to fill unexpired terms shall begin those terms at the next regular meeting of the board of education following the election.

Those who are interested in being part of the Board of Education must meet certain qualifications:

The person must be qualified to vote in any school district election and be registered with the county election board within the school district. The person must be a resident of – and a registered voter in – the school district and the election district (District 5, in this case) for at least six months immediately prior to being appointed. No person can serve on the Board unless they have been awarded a high school diploma or a certificate of high school equivalency. A person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or of a felony who has entered a plea of guilty or “nolo contendere” to such crime shall not be eligible to serve in a school board position for a period of 15 years following completion of the sentence or during the pending period of an appeal. No person can be a candidate for or serve as a Board member if the person is currently employed by the Bartlesville Public School District or is related within the second degree* by affinity or consanguinity to any other member of the Board or to an employee of the school district.