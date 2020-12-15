Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2020 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools will transition to distance learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16th, due to a staff shortage caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, Copan Public Schools said:

“We apologize for this inconvenience on families but feel this is best for students at this time. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

Students in Copan are expected to return to in-person instruction following Christmas Break.

Below is the release posted by Copan Public Schools on Tuesday morning.