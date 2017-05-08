Posted: Dec 14, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning.

The commissioners took no action regarding procedures for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings, but they did acknowledge that the COVID-19 problem isn’t going away.

One utility permit was signed at the meeting for district two. Randall Jones and Darren McKinney both made a comment that they are having trouble communicating with companies who have made mistakes when putting in a permit and have yet to correct them.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave a report and said they had six total calls, including four refusals and two cancelations. The commissioners also signed a resolution and quit claim deed, allowing property by the swinging bridge in Pawhuska to become surplus property.

The county commissioners signed a resolution allowing for a 2007 dodge charger that had been owned by the Sheriff’s Department to get donated to the Hominy Police Department. Six Bid contracts for state spec asphalt were also signed.