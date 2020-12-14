Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:31 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning to sign a reimbursement agreement for CARES Act funding from the state. The item was first presented at last week’s meeting by emergency management director Laurie Summers.

Any county that applied received $13,888 in leftover CARES ACT funding from Oklahoma Emergency Management. The commissioners gave their approval with the signing of the document. Summers says purchase orders are already in place.

The board also awarded a bid for election ballot materials to Midwest Printing out of Sapulpa. Election board secretary Kary Freeman was present and gave his endorsement to board for the bid.