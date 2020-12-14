Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2020 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Another storm system is expected to affect the region Tuesday.

Areas of light snow will move into northeast Oklahoma late Tuesday morning, in response to an approaching upper level disturbance, with snow spreading into northwest Arkansas during the afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected with slightly higher amounts possible across northeast Oklahoma, mainly west of Highway 75.