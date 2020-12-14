News
More Snow for Tuesday
Another storm system is expected to affect the region Tuesday.
Areas of light snow will move into northeast Oklahoma late Tuesday morning, in response to an approaching upper level disturbance, with snow spreading into northwest Arkansas during the afternoon.
Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected with slightly higher amounts possible across northeast Oklahoma, mainly west of Highway 75.
Some travel impacts will be possible across northeast Oklahoma due to slushy road conditions. The snow will begin to taper off Tuesday evening with the wintry precipitation shifting east of northwest Arkansas Tuesday night.
