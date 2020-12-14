News
Bartlesville
PODCAST: Bartlesville COVID-19 Campaign: Protect Our Herd
Tom Davis
It's all about asking people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic with gentle reminders.
The City of Bartlesville recently asked Kelli Williams, the city's Chief Communications Officer, collaborate with some professionals in the community do develop a consistent, informational 120-day campaign to remind Bartians to wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask.
The working theme is "Protect Our Herd" and it features an illustrated character named B-ville Bill the Buffalo that will "carry the message."
Scott Townsend conduct this interview/podcast that introduced the cmmittee and describes the campaign.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
