Posted: Dec 13, 2020 7:11 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2020 7:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department is investigating a shooting incident.

According to a CPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of North State Street to respond to a shots fired call at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12th. Caney dispatch received two citizen phone calls reporting multiple gun shots believed to be heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located apparent evidence of gun fire. The found evidence includes multiple shell casings, bullet fragments, and damage to a maroon in color Ford F150.

It is unclear at this time if this was a drive-by shooting related incident. No injuries have been reported. There are no suspects identified at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call 620.879.2141.

Assisting the Caney Police Department was the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.