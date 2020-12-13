Posted: Dec 13, 2020 5:30 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2020 7:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Roughly 50 kids received Christmas gifts during the Bartlesville Police Reserve and Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police's annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday night.

Following a dinner at Crossroads Baptist in Bartlesville, the kiddos had an opportunity to ride in a police procession to Walmart. Every child had an opportunity to play with the police lights and sirens during the trip to the store.

At Walmart, Shop with a Cop participants received $100 to spend as they please. Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins told Bartlesville Radio leading up to the event that the kids in the programs were selected by the Department of Human Services (DHS) or by the school resource officers that work with Bartlesville Public Schools.

Walmart donated wrapping paper, scissors, tape and gift tags to help with this effort. Sgt. Elkins said they appreciate Walmart for assisting them with Shop with a Cop. Domino's also donated all of the food that the kids ate at Crossroads Baptist.

In a Facebook Live video on Saturday night, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles filmed the police procession that took place from Crossroad Baptist to Walmart. That video can be found here.

Chief Roles thanked that Bartlesville Police Reserves and Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police for putting on the wonderful event. Roles said the BPD hoped they could touch the lives of some kiddos and help them have a memorable and happy Christmas. He thanked everyone watching for their support of the community. He concluded by saying that the BPD is happy to have the opportunity to serve you.

Other agencies in Washington County chipped in to help the Bartlesville Police Department put on the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.