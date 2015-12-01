News
WINTER WEATHER WARNING: OSAGE CO.-- ADVISORIES FOR WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, TULSA & ROGERS
We should see widespread light to moderate snow spread across the region today.
Snowfall totals of 1 to 4 inches will be common across much of the rest of eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas to the north of I-40.
Travel impacts should be expected with elevated roadways the most prone to develop slick spots.
Wet and slushy roads may freeze tonight with slick spots persisting through the Monday morning commute.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE POSTED WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
...WINTER STORM WARNING FOR OSAGE COUNTY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Areas of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will spread
into northeast Oklahoma this morning. The snow will begin to
taper off by mid to late afternoon with the wintry precipitation
shifting into Arkansas this evening. Total snowfall
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher
amounts possible, mainly west of Highway 75.
* WHERE...Osage, Pawnee and Creek Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on the potential for slick roads with slushy
conditions likely in the heavier snow bands.
AND...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING FOR WASHINGTON-NOWATA-CRAIG-TULSA and ROGERS COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Areas of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will spread
into northeast Oklahoma and portions of east-central Oklahoma
this morning. The snow will begin to taper off by mid to late
afternoon with the wintry precipitation shifting into Arkansas
this evening. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are
expected with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oklahoma and east central
Oklahoma.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on the potential for slick roads with slushy
conditions likely in the heavier snow bands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to
Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry Lays Out the Street Clearing Priorites:
- Snow is plowed only on major streets.
- Snow will not be plowed on residential streets.
- It will be the responsibility of the property owner to clear their driveways and sidewalks.
- Snow removed from driveways, sidewalks, or parking areas shall not be placed in the street.
- An attempt will be made to follow set priorities, however, due to blowing or drifting snow, some streets must be plowed repeatedly to control drifting snow.
- In removing snow from the streets, it cannot be expected that all the snow will be removed down to bare pavement. What snow or ice remains will be salted or a salt/sand mixture applied to improve traction.
- CMA may be applied to dry road surfaces in anticipation of snow or ice to help facilitate in keeping the snow or ice from adhering to the roadway surface. It may be applied later to help keep the precipitation from freezing solid.
- Due to the intensity of the storm or the time of day that the storm arrives set priorities may be changed with prior approval of the City Manager, Public Works Director, or his designated representative.
- The policy may be viewed in its entirety at Snow and Ice Removal Policy.
