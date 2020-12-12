Posted: Dec 12, 2020 5:21 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2020 8:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Many local activities, games and statewide events will be on the air this Saturday - here is a listening and watching guide for the weekend, as some items will air on different than usual stations:

1:00 PM: BHS girls basketball vs. Ada - 100.1 - KYFM.

2:00 PM: OKWU mens basketball vs. McPherson - 99.1 FM - KPGM

2:30 PM: BHS boys basketball vs. Mustang - 100.1 - KYFM

2:30 PM: Oklahoma State football @ Baylor - KWON - AM 1400 - FM 93.3. (pregame 12:30 PM)

4:00 PM: OU basketball vs. Florida A&M - 100.1 - KYFM

5:30 PM: Dewey Parade - 100.1 - KYFM and KWONTV.com

6:00 PM: Ramona Parade - KRIG 104.9 FM

7:00 PM - Oklahoma Union girls vs. Mannford - KRIG 104.9 FM

8:30 PM - Nowata vs. Oklahoma Union boys - KRIG 104.9 FM