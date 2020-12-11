Posted: Dec 11, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

The Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral invites you to attend their “Tree of Remembrance” event on Tuesday, December 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The tree will be adorned with personalized photos in memory of your loved one who passed away in 2020. Funeral director Tim Howell talks about the event.

Refreshments will be served at the event as well. The Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral is located at 710 South Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.