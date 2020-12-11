Posted: Dec 11, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Department of Transportation has opened the U.S. 75 project at Caney to four-lane traffic.

Work to add two lanes to U.S. 75 between the Kansas-Oklahoma state line and the south city limits of Caney started in March 2020. Emery Sapp & Son, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, was the primary contractor on the $6.2 million T-WORKS project.

The contractor is still completing off-road tasks in the project area. Drivers should obey the posted speed limit and use caution in the work zone.