Posted: Dec 11, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Radio reported on Monday night that Bartlesville Public Schools would be moving to virtual instruction to end the fall semester following the weekend.

BPS Executive Director of Technology & Communications, Granger Meador, said the district will move to distance learning dur to the observed and potential impacts on statewide adult ICU bed availability caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With Christmas Break quickly approaching, Meador said BPS urges everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. He said the CDC has issued guidance specific to the COVID-19 surge we are currently seeing.

Meador said that guidance talks about the usual procedures to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. He said the CDC is now advising that you wear masks whenever outside or inside your home around others.

More on CDC guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

Meador said the CDC is also advising that people not travel unless they have to over Winter Break. He said they want to pass that information along to everyone as they'll be linking guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on the district's website.

To read more on the decision by Bartlesville Public Schools to move to virtual instruction on Monday, click here.