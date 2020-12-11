Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 11, 2020

Ramona Christmas Parade to Air on KRIG 104.9

Garrett Giles

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will broadcast the Ramona Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12th.

The parade is set to step-off at 6:00 p.m. The broadcast of the parade will be brought to you by BartnetIP, Totel CSI, Totah Communications, Blue Stem Sales, Lucas Metal Works, LPL Painting, LaJuanan Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, and Rainey's Custom Butchering.

You can listen to the parade on KRIG 104.9, streaming on bartlesvilleradio.com, or on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app.


