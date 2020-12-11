Posted: Dec 11, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will broadcast the Ramona Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12th.

The parade is set to step-off at 6:00 p.m. The broadcast of the parade will be brought to you by BartnetIP, Totel CSI, Totah Communications, Blue Stem Sales, Lucas Metal Works, LPL Painting, LaJuanan Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, and Rainey's Custom Butchering.

You can listen to the parade on KRIG 104.9, streaming on bartlesvilleradio.com, or on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app.