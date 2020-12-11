Posted: Dec 11, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

100.1 KYFM will broadcast the Dewey Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12th.

The Dewey Christmas Parade is set to step-off at 5:30 p.m. The broadcast of the parade will be brought to you by BartnetIP, LPL Painting, LaJuanan Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the Doenges Family of Autos, Watters Heat and Air, Hays Awnings, Wise Boot and Shoe Repair, Medicalodges Dewey, Once Again Resale Boutique, Paul's Wrecker, Arvest Bank, Kris Rainwater - Farmer's Insurance Agency, and A Heavenly Touch.

Again, the parade can be heard on 100.1 KYFM, streaming on bartlesvilleradio.com, or on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app.