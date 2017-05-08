Posted: Dec 11, 2020 10:04 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2020 10:04 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS is going to give a report as to how things are going with their company.

The commissioners will have continued discussion regarding the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. They will also award bids for food, road oil, lube, antifreeze and oil.

The commissioners will consider declaring property as surplus and donating property to the Hominy Police Department. There will also be discussion on approving a bid contract for state spec asphalt.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.