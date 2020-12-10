Posted: Dec 10, 2020 7:29 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 7:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office held its annual Christmas event on Thursday evening.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the WCSO was able to serve 34 families this Christmas. He said 104 kids received gifts that may not have gotten a gift otherwise.

In a year where donations were greatly needed, Sheriff Owen said the community stepped up in a big way like they do every year. However, this year was special because individuals, groups, corporations, and more went above and beyond the WCSO's call for donations.

Because of this, Sheriff Owen said the WCSO was able to hold its biggest Christmas program to date. Sheriff Owen said it does his heart good to know that the community is a warm and giving community. He said he is thankful that Washington County is supportive of what they do, and added that the WCSO wants to do everything they can in return because of that support.

Fundraisers such as the WCSO's Car Show, the Oldies 'N Goodies "Red, White and Blue Chip Run," and countless donations of cash and food have made all of the WCSO's holiday programs a huge success. Sheriff Owen said they raised approximately $18,000 this year. He said the WCSO spent approximately $14,000 on the Christmas shopping spree for the kiddos last week.

Food donations helped the WCSO serve over 30 food baskets this Thanksgiving. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO had so much food left over that they're considering a delivery of Christmas food baskets if they see a need. He said they'll give food to whoever may need it.

Adjustments had to be made to this year's Christmas program due to COVID-19, but Sheriff Owen said his staff and deputies did an excellent job preparing and following through with the special occasion. Sheriff Owen said everyone did an excellent job of laying out the plans, scheduling families to come and pick up gifts every 10 to 15 minutes to do away with overcrowding, and they had hand sanitzer and masks readily available to those families coming into the Detention Center. He said they did away with the punch this year, but they still offered baggies full of delicious cookies. Picture opportunities with Santa were also available during the event.

Sheriff Owen said they wanted this event to remain as normal as possible while taking everyone's health and safety into consideration. He said the Christmas program is a tradition that has been in place at the WCSO prior to 2008.

Former Sheriff Rick Silver and Undersheriff Steve Johnson grew the Thanksgiving and Christmas programs over the years until Sheriff Owen and Undersheriff Jon Copeland took over. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO's holiday efforts started all those years ago when a couple of deputies found a family in need and bought the kids a couple of bikes. He said the programs have since blossomed into what the WCSO is doing today.

At Christmas time, Sheriff Owen said they want to treat people as they would want to be treated themselves. He said they want to do the work of the good Lord and see that people in Washington County are taken care of during the holidays.

2020 has been a trying, busy year, but Sheriff Owen said he is proud of his staff, his deputies, and the citizens of Washington County. He said everyone is dedicated to the good of others. He said he is blessed to have the staff around him that he has because they give every hour of themselves to Washington County.