Posted: Dec 10, 2020 4:36 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 4:59 PM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club hosted a special luncheon on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club to salute our Blue Star Mothers and the Warhark PTSD Service Dogs Organization as well as to announce the new officers for the club for 2021.

Becky Balli talked about the Blue Star Mothers and what they do, which includes sending Christmas care packages to our soldiers overseas and helping our veterans at home.

Balli says nearly 50 Christmas packages will be shipped to our local soldiers serving abroad and she appreciates all the volunteers helping out to make this happen.

Balli also announced that the Elks Club is generously giving the Blue Star Mothers space inside their building so they can use it for a veteran's pantry for those needing assistance. She says the Blue Star Mothers will also use the space for meetings and other similar uses.

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club then gave Becky Balli a financial gift for the Blue Star Mothers.

Kevin Doncaster with Warhawk PTSD Service Dogs was then invited to the podium to talk about the challenges of matching soldiers in need with these specially trained canines.

Doncaster said his organization nearly went bust during the COVID-19 pandemic, but theough the grace of God and very generous people in the area, Warhawk was able to send out nealy 30 service dogs to soldiers and first responders suffering for PTSD. He says he needs a lot of prayers for a young girl who needs one of these dogs badly. Her father was a soldier who died stateside simply helping someone change a tire when he was struck by a vehicle. The girl is suicidal and he hopes they can get the dog to her before it is too late.

Mayri Hebert with the Green Country Republican Women’s Club also presented Doncaster with a financial gift for his organization.

Lastly, the new officers for The Green Country Republican Women’s Club 2021-2022 were presented to those assembled: