Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 1:43 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive criminal history was charged with several felony counts for an incident involving two women. Gilbert Campus appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was charged two counts of sexual battery, possession of a firearm and obstructing an officer.

Court documents allege that Campus touched the breasts and inner thighs of two women in their mid-20’s. Campus allegedly hand a semi-automatic handgun on his person while committing these acts. The defendant has felony convictions in Washington County dating back to 1996. Campus also has a pending case for firearm related charge from February 2020.

Bond was set at $150,000. Campus is due back in court on January 22.