Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Reserves and the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police will hold its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, Dec. 12th.

42 to 45 kids are expected to benefit from the Shop with a Cop event in Bartlesville. Police Chief Tracy Roles said each child will receive $100 to spend as they please. He said he is always amazed by how selfless the kids are because they almost always purchase a gift for a loved one over themselves.

Chief Roles said he always looks forward to watching how selfless and thoughtful kids are during Shop with a Cop. He said it warms his heart, adding that it brings reality to some things sometimes.

Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins told Bartlesville Radio a week ago that the kids have been selected by the Department of Human Services (DHS) or by the school resource officers that work with Bartlesville Public Schools. Sgt. Elkins said a pizza dinner will be held at Crossroads Baptist for the families and children involved in the program. He said they'll drive the kids to Walmart after dinner and let them play with the police lights and sirens.

Sgt. Elkins said Walmart is donating wrapping paper, scissors, tape and gift tags to help with this effort. He said they're appreciative of Walmart for assisting them with Shop with a Cop.