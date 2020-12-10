Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 1:07 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville and Oklahoma Secretary of State Election Board Paul Zirax joined Bartlesville Radio in a discussion about the way Oklahoma conducts its elections.

In the podcast, State Senator Julie Daniels and Tom Davis asked Secretary Zirax about the mechanics, process, chain, security and cyber security that the State of Oklahoma uses to conduct its elections and protect the results.

After listening to Secretary Zirax explain "how it's done" in Oklahoma, you will quicly understand why Oklahoma lawmakers are inviting all the other states to adopt our system for conducting elections that are fast, fair, fraud-proof and accurate.