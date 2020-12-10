Posted: Dec 10, 2020 12:32 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2020 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to turn in the 2020 census has long passed and it is now time to see what came of the results. Oklahoma lawmakers will begin holding town hall meetings to discuss how to re-configure legislative and congressional districts.

The Legislature is required by law to re-draw these boundaries every 10 years to reflect population change in each district. A recruiting assistant for the United States Census Bureau, Kathy Tippin, goes through the benefits we could see from the 2020 census here in Oklahoma.

While there won’t be a meeting in the tri-county area, all Oklahoma Senate and House re-districting town halls will be live-streamed online.