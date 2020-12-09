Posted: Dec 09, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 4:00 PM

The candidate filing period for those wishing to serve on a school board in Washington County has closed.

Out of all of the offices candidates could file for, two office seats on the Copan Public Schools Board of Education will be sought after in elections next year. According to information from the Washington County Election Board, incumbent Shane Cameron will face off against Cody Smith for the Office One seat on the Copan School Board. Voters will decide between Tony Holland and Melissa Watson who they want to sit in the Office Five seat on the Copan School Board as well.

Incumbents Randy Herren and Rick Boswell faced no oppositions for their seats on the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education. In Ramona, Clayton Ullrich reclaimed his seat on the Caney Valley School Board. Meanwhile, David Cleveland will retain his seat on the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education and Gil Greenwood retains his seat at Tri County Tech.

A Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9th, 2021, for the two Copan School Board seats. If necessary, a General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.