Posted: Dec 09, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

2020 has been a record-breaking year for the number of people renting out Airbnb’s across Pawhuska. That is why Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash was puzzled when someone was recently trying to rent out her one-bedroom Airbnb, but they were running into some issues.

Airbnb headquarters are based out of San Francisco. Nash called Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who also serves as the Oklahoma Secretary for Tourism and Branding, and informed him of the situation.

On a separate note, Nash says downtown shops are having a great start to the month leading into the Christmas holiday.