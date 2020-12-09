Posted: Dec 09, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Library Director Yvonne Rose recently talked about the Pawhuska Junior High and their wish to participate in the OK Virtual Library, which is a statewide collection of e-books. Rose has signed the consent forum to participate and she goes on to talk about what this will mean for the students.

In the month of November, the library checked out a total of 401 books, an increase of 43 from a year ago. There were 68 books added for the month and the library hosted 32 meetings.