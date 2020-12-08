Posted: Dec 08, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Collinsville man was arrested on Saturday after eluding police near Ramona. Joel Robinson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Robinson was charged with two felonies—child endangerment and eluding police. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving under the influence and speeding.

According to an affidavit, Robinson was driving a Ford F-150 at 95 miles per hour in a 70mph zone on U.S. Highway 75. Ramona Police officers clocked him near 3800 road. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but Robinson ignored commands. The pursuit was terminated eventually.

Officers later saw the truck pull into a residence on North 139th East Avenue. Robinson did not comply with commands from officers and they deployed a Taser on him. There were four passengers in the truck including three children under 12 years old. Robinson had an odor consistent with alcohol according to the report.

Bond was set at $20,000. Robinson is due back in court on January 8.