Posted: Dec 08, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent said the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet affected the income they expect to come into the district.

Superintendent Vincent said they do expect to see more mid-term issues because there is reduced revenue levels at the State level. He said the local financial impact is not being affected at this time, but State-aid may see a big hit come January.

According to a formula mentioned by Superintendent Vincent, they could lose up to $100,000 or more. He said they'll have to wait and see what happens come January to discuss it further.

A $100,000 grant from the Cherokee Nation will certainly help Dewey Public Schools. Superintendent Vincent said the grant will help DPS meet the needs the district has when it comes to their battle against COVID-19. He said the grant was a huge help to the district in a year where their expenditures have been focused more on items that they typically wouldn't purchase if there wasn't a pandemic.

When it comes to revenues and expenditures for Dewey Public Schools, Superintendent Vincent said things look good, despite the anticipated fall in State-aid come January.