Green Country Christmas

Posted: Dec 08, 2020 5:34 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 5:34 AM

12/8 Green Country Christmas Numbers

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8th:

0-30-60-18  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-01-40  2) $25.00 Gift Cards for KFC

0-01-78-16  $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-21-61-36  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center 

0-18-61-37  $50.00 VISA Gift Card from RCB Bank 

0-32-28-91  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-29-63-20  Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket  

0-85-40-31  2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-21-46  $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-94  Wireless Charger Duo Pad from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlisters 

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Thursday, December 10th at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 7th:

0-18-93-10  $50.00 MasterCard from Armstrong Bank of Dewey

0-13-46-32  Day of Beauty for you Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-48-05-65  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate for KFC

0-09-50-92  Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-23-93  Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto  

0-47-80-03  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill 

0-44-12-78  Multipoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet  

0-23-10-68  $25 VISA Gift Card & 5) $5.00 Gift Certificates from Sunrise Donuts  

0-11-55-11  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value 

0-14-43-24  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs 

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 4th:

0-31-42-71  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center 

0-31-20-82  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat and Air Conditioning

0-24-60-53  Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life 

0-48-04-95  2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-14-83-20  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning 

0-47-80-02  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill  

0-44-81-15  Multi-Point Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-47-23-47  $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza on Washington Blvd. 

0-18-04-61  $50.00 Gift VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-21-01-80  $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Shopping Center 

 

