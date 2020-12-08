Posted: Dec 08, 2020 5:34 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 5:34 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8th:

0-30-60-18 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-01-40 2) $25.00 Gift Cards for KFC

0-01-78-16 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-21-61-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center

0-18-61-37 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from RCB Bank

0-32-28-91 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Senor Salsa

0-29-63-20 Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-85-40-31 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply

0-14-21-46 $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental

0-18-20-94 Wireless Charger Duo Pad from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlisters

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Thursday, December 10th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 7th:

0-18-93-10 $50.00 MasterCard from Armstrong Bank of Dewey

0-13-46-32 Day of Beauty for you Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-48-05-65 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate for KFC

0-09-50-92 Keurig 2.0 from Homeland on South 75

0-20-23-93 Free Oil Change & Goodie Bag from Madden Auto

0-47-80-03 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill

0-44-12-78 Multipoint Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet

0-23-10-68 $25 VISA Gift Card & 5) $5.00 Gift Certificates from Sunrise Donuts

0-11-55-11 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-14-43-24 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Dec. 4th:

0-31-42-71 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-31-20-82 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat and Air Conditioning

0-24-60-53 Gift Bag of Goodies from Hearing Life

0-48-04-95 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-14-83-20 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-47-80-02 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Mayra's Mexican Grill

0-44-81-15 Multi-Point Inspection & Oil Change with Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai

0-47-23-47 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza on Washington Blvd.

0-18-04-61 $50.00 Gift VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-21-01-80 $50.00 in Accessories from US Cellular in Eastland Shopping Center

