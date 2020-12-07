Posted: Dec 07, 2020 8:35 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 8:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council gathered for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening and it was the start of a new term, meaning the council took an oath of office and councilors took action on electing a new mayor and vice-mayor. Dale Copeland was re-appointed to his position as mayor and Alan Gentges was re-elected by fellow council members as vice-mayor. Here is Copeland speaking on how honored he feels to serve as Bartlesville's mayor.

City Manager Mike Bailey later spoke about COVID-19 and how we continue to see a spike across the county. Bailey did say he recently spoke with Jane Phillips Medical Center's Mike Moore. Moore told Bailey that the hospital is running at 90 percent capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients are down slightly.

Kelli Williams with the City of Bartlesville then spoke about the COVID-19 advertising campaign that she is collaborating on with others. She had hoped it would be ready to be released to the public this week, but she is aiming for early next week.

Also at the meeting, the council approved a memorandum of understanding with Neutron Holdings, Inc., which will bring Lime scooters to Bartlesville. This is a pilot program that could last for up to a year if things are successful.