Posted: Dec 07, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after engaging police in a chase and pulling several unsafe driving maneuvers. Amy Swartz was charged with two felony counts—assault and battery on an officer and eluding.

According to an affidavit, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transporting a man to jail who had been arrested for an active warrant out of Delaware County. The man’s fiancé approached the patrol vehicle while driving northbound on U.S. 75. The officer claims that the woman swerved several times near the patrol vehicle and kept looking over at him.

The deputy requested assistance and continued to the jail. The suspect’s vehicle continued driving erratically after entering Bartlesville city limits. The vehicle turned onto Price Road and was eventually boxed in by police and sheriff’s vehicles.

Swartz was taken to the ground. The defendant refused to enter the patrol vehicle and grabbed at an officer. She also repeatedly hit her head on the window on the vehicle. Swartz was taken for a medical evaluation before being booked into jail. Her bond was set at $15,000.