Posted: Dec 04, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2020 6:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss, consider and possibly approve a resolution requiring that masks be worn in the County Courthouse when they reconvene. This is an item the Commissioners received from the Washington County District Attorney's Office resulting from the COVID-19 Emergency State of Disaster.

A Resolution Regarding the 2021 Free Fair Board Election will be considered next by the Washington County Commissioners.

Then, a resolution for a donation from the Lyon Foundation for the Washington County Fire Department may be approved. This donation would go towards the replacement of a New Wildland Engine. The item will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve claim packets for three sites in District Three of Washington County. This is for Federal Highway Administration "Emergency Relief" Reimbursement. This will be presented by Bruce Martin, Transportation Specialist Four with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

A proposal from Paul R. House Roofing Contractors regarding the re-roofing of 1300 square-feet of the Washington County Judicial Building in downtown Bartlesville may be approved as well.

From there, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a request for salary and benefits for Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of November.

The Commissioners will go on to discuss and possibly approve the Washington County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of November. This will take place before the Commissioners consider the approval of a report of Washington County Health Department for the month of November.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a report from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of November.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7th. The will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.