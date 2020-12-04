Posted: Dec 04, 2020 12:29 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Public Schools will be having district-wide virtual learning days on Friday, December 11th and Friday, December 18th. This is in an effort to help teacher workloads with quarantined and full-time virtual students.

For those in elementary school, students will be sent home on Thursday, December 17th with a Chromebook, which should be used for assignments on the following day and available for use on January 4th, 2021 should the district begin the spring semester by distance learning.

There will have been eight distance-learning Fridays in the fall semester and an inclement weather learning day as well. The district says there will likely be at least five distance learning days in the spring semester, with two of those dates already scheduled for January 15th and February 12th.

These virtual learning days are used to help both the teachers and students prepare for quarantines and possible long-term distance learning days.