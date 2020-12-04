Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

A Copan man was arrested by the Caney Police Department in Kansas on Thursday night for Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and Intereference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 200 Block of North Spring. Upon arrival, officers discovered one male subject who was heavily intoxicated and suffering from head injuries he sustained during an altercation in the home.

The male subject was identified as Terry Mitchell, 65, of Copan. Police state that there was a female victim in the home, who had been assaulted by Mitchell during an argument. At some point during the altercation the victim defended herself by striking Mitchell in the head with a glass vase, resulting in injuries to Mitchell.

Mitchell remained combative and was taken to Labette Health in Independence, Kansas for evaluation prior to being taken to jail. The Independence Police Department assisted at the hospital with controlling Mitchell until he was placed in the County Jail.

Visible injuries in Mitchell's book in photo were sustained prior to officers arrival at the home where the disturbance was at. Chief Kevin Kitterman said all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.