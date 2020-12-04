Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 10:28 AM

For the second consecutive day, a Washington County man over the age of 65 is being reported dead due to COVID-19 according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 49th COVID-19 related death in Washington County since March.

Washington County is reporting 251 active cases, an increase of 23 since Thursday. Osage County is listing 239 active cases, a jump of 20 since yesterday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 69 active cases, an increase of nine.

Statewide 4,827 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 24 new deaths are being listed in Oklahoma on Friday.

