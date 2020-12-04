Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Next week might be your last chance to get those leaves bagged and yard debris collected in time for the City of Bartlesville's next free leaf and grass collection.

According to City Beat, Bartlesville's Solid Waste Department crews will collect the debris for resident on Monday, Dec. 7th through Friday, Dec. 11th.

Leaves and grass must be bagged and placed at the curb on your normal trash collection day. There is no limit on number of bags permitted and yard waste stickers are not required during the event. Clear or colored bags may be used. Limbs will be collected if cut into four-foot lengths and bundled. Budles may not exceed 50 pounds.

The collection is for prive residence only. No commercial collections will be made. Trash and other items are not permitted. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse stircker attached.

For more information about the collection, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4130.