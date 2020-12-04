Posted: Dec 04, 2020 12:00 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 12:03 AM

Garrett Giles

State Senator Julie Daniels, a Republican of Bartlesville, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sen. Daniels said:

"Participating in redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries for the next decade is a huge responsibility and a delicate task. I appreciate Pro Tem Treat giving me this opportunity to serve and look forward to the work."

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat on Thursday announced the members he has appointed to serve on the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. Bartlesville's Sen. Daniels is one of 13 committee members. 10 committee members are Republican and three are Democrats. The ratio of Democrats to Republicans on the redistricting committee (23-percent) is higher than the ratio of Democrats to Republicans serving in the entire Senate (18-percent)

The members of the committee are:

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville

Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City

Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City

Legislative redistricting takes place every 10 years following the release of United State Census data. The Oklahoma Constitution provides that each legislative chamber oversees redistricting efforts to ensure districts are updated as necessary to reflect any population changes.

Pro Tem Treat previously named Sen. Lonnie Paxton, a Republican from Tuttle, as chair of the committee and Sen. Dave Rader, a Republican from Tulsa, as vice-chair of the committee. Treat said Sen. Michael Brooks, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, will serve as co-vice chair of the committee.

The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting will consider redistricting legislation before those bills go to the full Senate for consideration. Additionally, there will be Senate redistricting town hall meetings statewide the next several months. For a list of dates and times of each meeting, visit oksenate.gov.