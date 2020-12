Posted: Dec 03, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 12:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to restricted capacity at its park office, Osage Hills State Park will be temporarily closing the office to the public.

This move was made to allow for safe social distancing and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Guests will still be able to check in via drop box and office staff can be reached via phone at 918.336.4141.