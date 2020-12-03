Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help with Christmas in the Ville this year.

Your company, organization, family or group of friends could volunteer to work a three hour shift in downtown Bartlesville. The Chamber needs seven volunteers per shift. You do not have to provide all seven people because the Chamber will place smaller groups or individuals together.

As a volunteer, you will be doing anything from working in the skate admissions hut, concessions hut, or security around the rink. Volunteers must be 16 and older. If you are interested in volunteering with Christmas in the Ville send an email to kforebe@bartlesville.com.