Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio on Thursday.

Our discussion mainly pertatined to COVID-19 and the readiness of the vaccine coming to Oklahoma. Lankford said the healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. He said the logistics are being worked out at the state and local levels.

Lankford also mentioned that there is a possibility that a second bill to ease the financial pain caused by the COVID-19 situation could be coming, but warned that time is running out and that lawmakers need to keep in mind the debt spending taking place as we take care of the immediate situation.

The Senator also touched on the investgation into the recent presidential election during our podcast.