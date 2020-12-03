Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:01 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Reserves and the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police is gearing up for its annual Shop with a Cop event, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 12th at 6:00 p.m.

Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins said this is a great way for them to reach out to the community and connect with some kids. He said they want to give kids a holiday experience that they won't forget.

This year the Bartlesville Police Reserves and the Bartlesville FOP are expected to serve 42 to 45 kids. Sgt. Elkins said the kids have been selected by the Department of Human Services (DHS) or by the school resource officers that work with Bartlesville Public Schools.

A pizza dinner will be held at Crossroads Baptist for the families and children involved. After dinner, Sgt. Elkins said they will drive the kids to Walmart and let them play with the police lights and sirens. Elkins said each child will receive $100 to spend as they please. He said the children typically spend for others rather than themselves, which is a lesson we should all carry with us this holiday season.

Sgt. Elkins said Walmart is donating wrapping paper, scissors, tape and gift tags to help with this effort. He said they are appreciative of Walmart for assisting them with Shop with a Cop.

The Bartlesville Police Reserves and the Bartlesville FOP has extended an invite to all local police agencies to help out, so don't be surprised if you see a large police procession coming into Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 12th.