State of Oklahoma

Dec 03, 2020

LANKFORD: COVID-19 Vaccines Coming to Oklahoma End of Next Week

Tom Davis
COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Oklahoma as soon as the end of next week, according to Senator James Lankford.
 
Lankford said this first batch will be given to healthcare professionals across the state.
 
Kary Cox with Washington County Emergency Mangement tells Bartlesville Radio that he is meeting with state officials today and will announce after those meetings what the local plans for the vaccine may entail.
 
