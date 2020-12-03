Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Green Country Christmas

Posted: Dec 03, 2020 5:15 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 5:15 AM

12/3 Green Country Christmas Numbers

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 3rd

0-45-11-97  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-22-40-16  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Action Communication 

0-31-41-86  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center

0-13-86-95  $50.00 Gift Card from Eggbert's 

0-29-23-21  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana 

0-26-06-14  $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips 

0-64-48-04  $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd 

0-15-01-51  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Paul's Wrecker

0-31-89-61  2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-30-41-44  Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo

 

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize.  (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Monday, December 7th at 5pm.

 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2nd:

0-30-60-07  $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-29-22-80  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate for Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-48-02-05  2) $25.00 Gift Card from KFC

0-04-25-20  $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes 

0-16-93-70  $50.00 Gift Card from RCB Bank 

0-30-01-69  Ring Doorbell from Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency 

0-29-60-63  Season's Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket 

0-31-84-18  2) $25.00 Gift Cards from Tractor Supply  

0-14-20-56  $50.00 Gift Certificate from United Rental 

0-18-20-97  Wireless Charger Duo Pod from US Cellular Premier Location by McAlister's 

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 1st:

0-45-08-26  $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance 

0-29-22-46  5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana 

0-13-38-96  Day of Beauty for your vechicle from Honda of Bartlesville 

0-21-64-05  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center 

0-11-52-89  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-23-21-51  $50.00 MasterCard Gift Card from Regent Bank of Bartlesville

0-14-42-60  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs 

0-23-06-65  5) $5.00 Gift Certificates for Donuts and 2) $25 VISA Gift Cards from Sunrise Donuts in Dewey

0-16-38-55  $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service Downtown Location

 

