Posted: Dec 02, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Schools are required to be in session for at least 165 days for the 2020-2021 school year, this according to Senate Bill 441.

Because of this, Barnsdall Public Schools will have to add at least 13 Fridays to the school calendar in the spring semester. There is a survey on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook Page in which parents and guardians can take on what their preference is on how to proceed. Options include proceeding with in-person learning, virtual learning or a mixture of the two.