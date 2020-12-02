Posted: Dec 02, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon on a second subsequent domestic abuse in the presence of a minor charge.

On Tuesday, July 21st, officers responded to a hit and run collision that occurred around the area of 301 W. 8th Street in Bartlesville. According to a court affidavit, dispatch said that Jeremiah Brownfield hit a pedestrian with the car and drove off with the victim’s son in the car.

Brownfield was giving the victim a ride to work. The victim stated that Brownfield was yelling at the victim telling her she would never amount to anything and calling her worthless all morning.

The affidavit goes on to say that when they began driving, she had enough of the arguing and asked Brownfield to pull over. He yelled at her before driving away, but circled back around when she made it to an alley. He swerved the car to hit her with the side of the vehicle. She said, “You hit me with the car!” He responded by saying, “I know!”

A witness saw the entire thing from her front porch and confirmed what the victim said. There was minor bruising on the victim’s elbow from where she had been hit. The couple’s one-year old child was in the back seat for the entire incident. The first incident occurred in March. Brownfield’s bond was set at $25,000.